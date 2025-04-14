Brandon Lake to inspire Greensboro with uplifting praise

Brandon Lake (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Greensboro fans, make plans for October 17, when Brandon Lake visits the First Horizon Coliseum at Greensboro Complex for a 7 p.m. concert. Celebrated for his impassioned vocal style and deeply resonant lyrics, Lake’s music transcends typical genre boundaries, drawing attendees into a collective experience of worship and celebration. With songs often featured on Christian radio charts, his live performances bring an added dimension of warmth and spontaneity.

Tickets are available at the venue box office. Whether you're familiar with his recent hits or looking to discover his music, expect a night filled with spirited worship and a sense of unity. Don't miss the chance to be part of this meaningful event in Greensboro.

