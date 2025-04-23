Bryan Adams Brings The Sheepdogs to Regina

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

On September 28, 2025, Bryan Adams and The Sheepdogs make a stop at Brandt Centre – Evraz Place in Regina, Saskatchewan, as part of Adams’ extensive “Roll with the Punches” Tour. The concert promises an array of classic hits and fresh material from Adams’ upcoming album, also titled Roll with the Punches.

Regina’s Brandt Centre has a history of hosting top-tier musical acts, and this show will be no exception. Adams’ live performances consistently showcase his vocal grit and passion, while The Sheepdogs warm up the stage with their signature blend of southern-rock-inspired tunes. The result is a dynamic double bill that appeals to rock lovers of all ages.

Tickets can be purchased now through the Brandt Centre box office or via ScoreBig, where buyers benefit from transparent pricing and zero hidden fees. This date lands near the midpoint of Adams’ Canadian run, giving fans in Saskatchewan prime access to a rock legend who’s known for connecting with audiences nationwide. Once the Canadian leg wraps, Adams will continue his 2025 journey through 21 venues across the United States.

Over the decades, Adams has proven his staying power with songs that have become part of Canada’s cultural fabric. Hits like “Straight from the Heart” and “Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman?” continue to receive radio play and live encore requests. When combined with The Sheepdogs’ modern classic-rock flair, the evening should offer a memorable soundtrack. Come experience an artist who’s still at the top of his game, right in the heart of Regina.

