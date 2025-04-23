Bryan Adams, Pet Benatar & Neil Giraldo Energize Philadelphia

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

The “Roll with the Punches” Tour continues its U.S. run as Bryan Adams teams up with Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo for a high-voltage performance at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on October 29, 2025. This marks a prime opportunity for fans to catch Adams performing new tracks from his upcoming Roll with the Punches album, alongside the anthems that have defined his decades-long career.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo bring their own legacy of rock hits, contributing songs like “Heartbreaker” and “Love Is a Battlefield” to the evening’s setlist. Together, these powerhouse acts promise a dynamic show that mixes classic favorites with fresh material. The Wells Fargo Center, known for hosting world-class sporting events and concerts, provides the ideal backdrop for this multi-artist lineup.

Tickets for this show are on sale now at the Wells Fargo Center box office. Those looking to purchase online can explore ScoreBig—where seats for major events are available with no hidden fees. Whether you’ve followed Adams, Benatar, and Giraldo for years or you’re just discovering their music, this concert guarantees a night of exhilarating rock performances.

With his signature rasp and emotive ballads, Adams will keep the crowd singing along, while Benatar & Giraldo’s energetic tunes add another layer of excitement. Philadelphia has a proud music tradition, and this show should further cement the city’s status as a must-stop destination for touring icons. Don’t miss your chance to partake in a memorable night of riffs and nostalgia.

