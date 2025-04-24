Bryan Adams, Pet Benatar & Neil Giraldo Set Minneapolis Date

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

The final stop of the “Roll with the Punches” Tour lands at Target Center in Minneapolis on November 26, 2025, uniting Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo for an unforgettable rock finale. Wrapping up an extensive schedule of 40 shows across North America, Adams is sure to bring his A-game, delivering both classic crowd-pleasers and freshly minted songs from his Roll with the Punches album.

Benatar & Giraldo deliver their trademark sound, contributing anthems such as “Love Is a Battlefield” and “Invincible” to the set. Target Center, a hub for major concerts and sporting events in the Twin Cities, will be packed with fans eager to witness these rock veterans close out their tour in style. With Adams’ emotional ballads and Benatar & Giraldo’s signature riffs, the night promises a well-rounded musical celebration.

Tickets are available now at the Target Center box office, and ScoreBig offers a hassle-free online option with zero hidden fees. Minneapolis has hosted a pantheon of legendary performances, and this tour finale is poised to join those ranks, sending Adams, Benatar & Giraldo off on a high note.

Expect a high-energy evening that channels decades of rock heritage, culminating in a rousing send-off for one of the year’s biggest tours. Secure your seat soon, and prepare for an epic night of sing-alongs, electric guitar solos, and the timeless appeal of world-class rock music.

Shop for Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets at Target Center on November 26

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Bryan Adams, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.