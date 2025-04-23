Bryan Adams Rocks Edmonton with The Sheepdogs

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

The “Roll with the Punches” Tour makes its way to Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, on September 27, 2025, as Canadian rock mainstay Bryan Adams teams up with The Sheepdogs for a night sure to resonate with fans of timeless rock anthems. This Edmonton performance falls within Adams’ 19-date Canadian swing, after which he’ll bring his hits—and new tunes—to 21 U.S. cities.

Adams’ forthcoming album, Roll with the Punches, showcases his commitment to creative growth while still honoring the vibrant rock spirit that first propelled him to fame. From soulful ballads to arena-shaking anthems, he has a knack for uniting diverse crowds under the power of live music. The Sheepdogs complement that energy with their retro rock flair, ensuring a full evening of foot-tapping tunes.

Tickets for this show are available at the Rogers Place box office, and for those looking for a seamless online experience, ScoreBig offers a range of seating options with no hidden fees. Fans in Edmonton have always shown strong support for Adams, often packing venues to capacity whenever he tours through Alberta’s capital.

Rogers Place, known for hosting major concerts and sporting events, serves as the perfect venue for Adams’ sweeping setlist and The Sheepdogs’ throwback rock vibe. With a mix of new songs and classic hits like “Summer of ’69” and “Can’t Stop This Thing We Started,” you can expect a night of top-notch showmanship. Whether you’re an Edmonton local or traveling for this concert, prepare for an unforgettable evening that underscores Canada’s rich rock heritage.

Shop for Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs tickets at Rogers Place on September 27

