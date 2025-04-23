Bryan Adams & The Sheepdogs Headline Halifax

Bryan Adams (Image courtesy ScoreBig)

Halifax, get ready: Bryan Adams is set to perform at the Scotiabank Centre on October 12, 2025, bringing The Sheepdogs along as part of his “Roll with the Punches” Tour. Adams is currently traversing the nation on a 19-stop Canadian journey before the tour heads to 21 U.S. cities. Fans in Nova Scotia can anticipate a curated blend of beloved classics and new material from his forthcoming album, Roll with the Punches.

Known for his raspy vocal tone and anthemic guitar lines, Adams has entertained audiences for decades with hits such as “Heaven,” “Run to You,” and “Summer of ’69.” Paired with The Sheepdogs’ retro-driven rock style, the evening is sure to be a vibrant celebration of Canada’s musical heritage. For Haligonians, this represents a golden opportunity to catch one of the country’s most iconic rock stars and one of its fastest-rising acts on the same stage.

Tickets to this show are available now via the Scotiabank Centre box office. Alternatively, ScoreBig offers an online ticketing option with no hidden fees, ensuring you can find a seat that suits your budget and preference. Halifax has long been a supportive hub for live performances, and Adams’ track record of sold-out shows suggests this one will be no exception.

As Adams’ tour marches toward its U.S. phase, each Canadian date provides fans with a chance to experience an authentic rock spectacle. Expect powerful vocals, dynamic lighting, and crowd-wide sing-alongs that make live music so memorable. Don’t miss out on a night of classic hits, new songs, and unbridled stage energy.

