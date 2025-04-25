Davido Returns to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on November 20

Rounding out a memorable tour, Davido is set to electrify Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on November 20, 2025, at 8 p.m. Renowned for hits that showcase both his cultural heritage and forward-thinking sound, Davido has become one of Africa’s most prominent musical exports. His upcoming Atlanta show promises an immersive Afrobeat experience, complete with vibrant visuals, powerful vocals and a rhythm section that will keep the crowd dancing from start to finish. Tickets are currently on sale at the State Farm Arena box office and online through ScoreBig. Fans can rest assured they won’t encounter hidden fees when securing their seats on ScoreBig, making the ticket-buying process easy and convenient. As Davido caps off a year full of international performances, this final U.S. date stands out as a must-see event for music lovers across the region. State Farm Arena has hosted some of the world’s biggest acts and major sporting events, guaranteeing a top-tier atmosphere and facilities. Atlanta, often regarded as a musical hub, is the perfect destination for Davido’s blend of Afrobeat and pop elements, given the city’s rich history of creativity and innovation in music. Expect the crowd to respond with typical Southern hospitality and an outpouring of enthusiasm. Davido’s stateside performances frequently attract fans from across the country, and with good reason: his shows deliver a unique cultural and musical fusion you won’t find anywhere else. Make sure to mark your calendar and get ready to celebrate a night of unmatched energy and entertainment. Shop for Davido tickets at State Farm Arena – GA on November 20: https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=1128188&u=281705&m=76847&urllink=www.scorebig.com/events/7114575?promo=TICKETNEWS10. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Davido tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.