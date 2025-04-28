Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery bring show to Rochester

Dustin Lynch (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Rochester, Minnesota, is set to welcome two of country music’s hottest acts when Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery take the stage at Mayo Civic Center Arena on November 8, 2025, at 7 p.m. With a reputation for drawing lively crowds, the venue is the perfect location for a night of toe-tapping tunes from these chart-topping performers. Lynch’s upbeat singles, paired with McCreery’s warm vocals, are sure to bring an electrifying atmosphere to this autumn concert event.

Fans can purchase tickets now at the Mayo Civic Center Arena box office or secure them through ScoreBig, where buyers can avoid hidden fees and enjoy competitive pricing. Dustin Lynch’s music blends contemporary country vibes with an appreciation for tradition, while Scotty McCreery, known for hits like “This Is It,” continues to capture hearts with his relatable lyrics and classic sound.

Whether you’re coming from across the state or simply walking over from downtown Rochester, this show promises a must-see evening for country enthusiasts. Both artists have built devoted fan bases through their authentic storytelling and memorable live performances. With the merging of these two talents, audiences can anticipate plenty of sing-along moments and some collaborative surprises from the stage. If you’re looking for an exciting event to mark on your calendar, this tour stop in Rochester is one you won’t want to miss.

Shop for Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery tickets at Mayo Civic Center Arena on November 8, 2025

