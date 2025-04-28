Dustin Lynch & Scotty McCreery set for Saginaw show

Dustin Lynch (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Country music fans in Saginaw, Michigan, are in for a treat as Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery bring their tour to Dow Arena At Dow Event Center on November 6, 2025, at 7 p.m. This special co-headlining show promises a night of hits, from Lynch’s country anthems like “Small Town Boy” to McCreery’s heartfelt favorites such as “Five More Minutes.” Fans can look forward to a dynamic performance blending modern country sounds with classic down-home charm. Saginaw has a rich history of hosting top-tier acts, and this fall’s concert is set to uphold that tradition.

Tickets for this highly anticipated show are on sale now. You can purchase them directly from the Dow Arena At Dow Event Center box office or explore deals at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events without any hidden fees. Whether you’re a longtime fan of Dustin Lynch or discovered Scotty McCreery during his rise to fame, this is your chance to experience both artists on one stage, delivering a high-energy set sure to resonate with country lovers across the region.

Over the years, Dustin Lynch has carved out a niche as one of country’s most exciting live performers, blending traditional influences with a modern twist. The addition of Scotty McCreery, who has wowed audiences since his American Idol days, ensures the evening will showcase two unique styles united by a shared passion for genuine country storytelling. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to celebrate a fall evening out, this show might just be the highlight of the season.

