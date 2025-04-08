Eagles Extend Las Vegas Sphere Run With Eight Shows

The Eagles have added a final stretch of concerts to their ongoing residency at Las Vegas’ Sphere.

The newly announced dates—spanning four weekends in October and November 2025—will bring the band’s run at the venue to a total of 44 performances.

The additional concerts are scheduled for October 3, 4, 10, 11, and 31, followed by November 1, 7, and 8. These eight performances are being billed as the “final 2025 shows” of the Eagles’ Sphere residency, which originally launched in September 2024.

The lineup for the final shows includes longtime members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, joined by Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. In addition to the newly announced dates, the group is scheduled for two more shows in April on the 11 and 12, followed by four dates in September.

Other notable performers slated to take The Sphere’s stage in 2025 are Kenny Chesney, Dead & Company, and the Backstreet Boys. The venue also recently announced an immersive screening of the film, “The Wizard of Oz.”

General ticket sales for the Eagles final Sphere dates open to the public on April 18 at 10 a.m. PT through the band’s official website, eagles.com. Fans looking to get early access can register now for the artist presale, powered by Seated, which begins April 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific. Additional presales hosted by Live Nation and Ticketmaster will go live the following day, April 16, also at 10 a.m. Pacific.

A complete list of Eagles Sphere dates can be found below:

04/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

04/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

09/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

10/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

11/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

11/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

11/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere