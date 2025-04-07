Las Vegas Sphere Announces Immersive Screening of ‘The Wizard of Oz’

“There’s no place like” — the Las Vegas Sphere!

The classic 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” is officially heading to the Las Vegas Sphere for a fully immersive experience. Sphere Studios revealed that the experience will open on August 28, using “cutting-edge technologies to enhance the original film.” A press release notes that “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere will maintain the integrity of the original while pushing the boundaries of Sphere’s experiential medium.”

The experience will come to life through a collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, Google, and Magnopus, with the creative team of Academy Award-nominated producer Jane Rosenthal, Academy Award-winning visual effects specialist Ben Grossmann, Academy Award-winning editor Jennifer Lame, and creative director Zack Winokur.

Alongside “The Wizard of Oz at Sphere,” the company revealed that an extreme sports documentary “From The Edge” will debut at the Sphere in 2026. The documentary, directed by Academy Award winners E. Chai Vasarhelyl and Jimmy Chin, will feature free diver Alenka Artnik, skier Markus Eder, rock climber Alex Honnold, BASE jumper Katie Hansen Lajeunesse, and surfer Kai Lenny.

THE RESCUE Directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin. (Credit: National Geographic/Kirk Edwards)

The five athletes will be filmed by Sphere Entertainment’s camera system Big Sky to capture images at the scale and fidelity needed for the Sphere’s display. Filming for the documentary is currently underway in Jordan, Dubai, Switzerland, the Bahamas, Austin, Las Vegas, and Maui.

“Our goal for The Sphere Experience is a diverse slate that leverages Sphere’s power as an experiential medium,” Sphere Entertainment CEO James Dolan said in a statement. “‘The Wizard of Oz at Sphere’ and ‘From The Edge’ will push that vision forward in different ways.”

