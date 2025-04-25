Eladio Carrion Arrives in Brooklyn for Barclays Center Show

Eladio Carrion (Image via ScoreBig)

Brooklyn is set to host one of Latin music’s biggest rising stars when Eladio Carrion takes the stage at the Barclays Center on September 5. Fusing hip-hop, trap, and reggaeton, Carrion’s sound has resonated with audiences across the globe, making him a must-see act in the Latin urban music scene. His shows are known to bring crowds to their feet, thanks to a combination of lyrical finesse, booming basslines, and compelling stage production.

Tickets are available now at the Barclays Center box office, and through ScoreBig, which offers an easy way to purchase seats with no hidden fees. From his breakout singles to his latest projects, Carrion continually demonstrates a fresh perspective on Latin music, appealing to both the purists of the genre and new fans looking for innovative sounds. Expect a setlist that spans the breadth of his catalog, giving everyone a chance to hear both well-loved hits and newer tunes.

Barclays Center is no stranger to hosting marquee events, and Carrion’s upcoming appearance underscores the venue’s commitment to showcasing top-tier talent. With its modern facilities and state-of-the-art sound system, the arena promises an immersive musical experience. Fans are encouraged to arrive early, soak up the vibrant pre-show atmosphere, and get ready for an evening that encapsulates the spirit of Latin trap and reggaeton at its very best.

Don’t miss the chance to see why Eladio Carrion is generating buzz across the industry. Reserve your tickets, invite your friends, and prepare to be swept away by a night of dance-ready tracks and unforgettable performances. Brooklyn is about to get even hotter this September.

Shop for Eladio Carrion tickets at Barclays Center on September 5

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Eladio Carrion tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.