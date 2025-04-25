How to Watch the Stagecoach 2025 Livestream

Stagecoach Festival is taking over Indio, California this weekend — with headlining performances from Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, and Creed — but those unable to make the event in-person can still tune-in.

The country music festival — presented by Goldenvoice as a sister festival to the highly-acclaimed Coachella — will return to Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club from Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27, 2025. Many of the sets throughout the weekend will be livestreamed via Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

One feed will host sets from Stagecoach’s Mane Stage, while another will host performances from the Palomino Stage. The livestream is set to kick-off each day at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET.

Throughout the weekend, a handful of notable country acts will take the stage alongside the headliners, featuring Brothers Osborne, Whiskey Myers, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Flatland Cavalry. Aside from country music, Stagecoach is branching out to include popular artists in other genres, including the heartthrobs of Backstreet Boys, the “Iris” stars of Goo Goo Dolls, hip-hop’s Shaboozey and T-Pain, and legendary DJ Diplo.

Additionally, Mumford & Sons were added as last-minute surprise guest. They’re set to perform on the Palomino Stage from 6:55 p.m. to 7:40 p.m., supporting their latest record, Rushmere.

Last-minute event tickets are still available. Grab resale tickets and avoid service fees with Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

Find the full lineup of Amazon Music’s Stagecoach 2025 livestream below:

Friday, April 25th:

Zach Bryan

Brothers Osborne

T-Pain

Lana Del Rey

Mumford & Sons

Carly Pearce

Dylan Scott

Sierra Ferrell

Bryan Martin

Nikki Lane

Whiskey Myers

Tucker Wetmore

49 Winchester

Drake Milligan

Tigirlily Gold

Tanner Usrey

Saturday, April 26th:

Jelly Roll

Sturgill Simpson

Nelly

Creed

Ashley McBryde

Niko Moon

Tommy James And The Shondells

Louie Thesinger

Koe Wetzel

Dylan Gossett

Maddox Batson

Crystal Gayle

Annie Bosko

Kashus Culpepper

Tiera Kennedy

Sunday, April 27th:

Luke Combs

Midland

Backstreet Boys

Sammy Hagar

Goo Goo Dolls

Tracy Lawrence

Alexandra Kay

Abby Anderson

Flatland Cavalry

Conner Smith

Treaty Oak Revival

Chayce Beckham

The Bacon Brothers

Vincent Mason

Austin Snell

Angel White

Waylon Wyatt