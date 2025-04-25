How to Watch the Stagecoach 2025 Livestream
Stagecoach Festival is taking over Indio, California this weekend — with headlining performances from Lana Del Rey, Zach Bryan, and Creed — but those unable to make the event in-person can still tune-in.
The country music festival — presented by Goldenvoice as a sister festival to the highly-acclaimed Coachella — will return to Indio, California’s Empire Polo Club from Friday, April 25 to Sunday, April 27, 2025. Many of the sets throughout the weekend will be livestreamed via Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.
One feed will host sets from Stagecoach’s Mane Stage, while another will host performances from the Palomino Stage. The livestream is set to kick-off each day at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET.
Throughout the weekend, a handful of notable country acts will take the stage alongside the headliners, featuring Brothers Osborne, Whiskey Myers, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, and Flatland Cavalry. Aside from country music, Stagecoach is branching out to include popular artists in other genres, including the heartthrobs of Backstreet Boys, the “Iris” stars of Goo Goo Dolls, hip-hop’s Shaboozey and T-Pain, and legendary DJ Diplo.
Additionally, Mumford & Sons were added as last-minute surprise guest. They’re set to perform on the Palomino Stage from 6:55 p.m. to 7:40 p.m., supporting their latest record, Rushmere.
Last-minute event tickets are still available. Grab resale tickets and avoid service fees with Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).
Find the full lineup of Amazon Music’s Stagecoach 2025 livestream below:
Friday, April 25th:
Zach Bryan
Brothers Osborne
T-Pain
Lana Del Rey
Mumford & Sons
Carly Pearce
Dylan Scott
Sierra Ferrell
Bryan Martin
Nikki Lane
Whiskey Myers
Tucker Wetmore
49 Winchester
Drake Milligan
Tigirlily Gold
Tanner Usrey
Saturday, April 26th:
Jelly Roll
Sturgill Simpson
Nelly
Creed
Ashley McBryde
Niko Moon
Tommy James And The Shondells
Louie Thesinger
Koe Wetzel
Dylan Gossett
Maddox Batson
Crystal Gayle
Annie Bosko
Kashus Culpepper
Tiera Kennedy
Sunday, April 27th:
Luke Combs
Midland
Backstreet Boys
Sammy Hagar
Goo Goo Dolls
Tracy Lawrence
Alexandra Kay
Abby Anderson
Flatland Cavalry
Conner Smith
Treaty Oak Revival
Chayce Beckham
The Bacon Brothers
Vincent Mason
Austin Snell
Angel White
Waylon Wyatt