Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Dawes, Watchhouse Lead 2026 Cayamo Cruise Lineup

The Cayamo cruise is ready to set sail once again in 2026 for its 18th annual voyage.

Sixthman, the organization behind immersive music festivals at sea, has officially unveiled the lineup for Cayamo: A Journey Through Song – a seven-night journey aboard the Norwegian Pearl featuring a dynamic blend of artists.

Headlining the 2026 lineup are Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Dawes and Watchhouse, the folk duo formerly known as Mandolin Orange. Other performances include Patty Griffin, Tommy Emmanuel CGP, Paul Thorn, and Rodney Crowell.

The cruise departs from Miami on March 13, 2026, with stops in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Cayo Levantado in the Dominican Republic.

Also set to take the stage are Abraham Alexander and Crys Matthews, alongside Black Opry Revue. Additional confirmed artists include Jobi Riccio, Ken Pomeroy, Leon Timbo, Tylar Bryant, and Victoria Canal, with more performers to be announced in the coming months.

Reservations for the cruise are now open, with the first round of presale sign ups available through April 22 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Returning Cayamo guests will have early access to presales from April 16 to 21, while newcomers can register from April 23 to 24. General public sales go live on April 25 at 2 p.m. ET.

More details, including booking information and the full artist lineup as it develops, can be found at cayamo.com.

A complete artist lineup can be found below:

2026 Cayamo Cruise Lineup