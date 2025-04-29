John Cena Set for Final Money In The Bank Appearance at New Intuit Dome

John Cena will be a part of the WWE Tampa takeover on Memorial Day weekend. (Photo: Gage Skidmore CC-BY-SA-2.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

WWE is set to bring Money In The Bank to Los Angeles this summer, with the event scheduled for Saturday, June 7 at the new Intuit Dome. The show, starting at 4 p.m. PT, will feature Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, who is making his final Money In The Bank appearance as part of his farewell tour.

In addition to Money In The Bank, WWE will also present Worlds Collide earlier that day at 12 p.m. PT at the nearby Kia Forum, creating a doubleheader of live events for wrestling fans in Los Angeles.

Limited combo tickets for both events will go on sale Friday, April 25 at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT through WWE’s website. Fans can also secure premium experiences through Money In The Bank Priority Passes, available now via On Location, WWE’s official hospitality partner. Packages include premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and more.

An exclusive ticket presale for Cash App members is also planned, giving users early access by using their Cash App card number. Details regarding individual ticket sales for both Money In The Bank and Worlds Collide will be announced at a later date. Fans can register for updates at WWE’s official presale site.

The Intuit Dome, set to officially open this year, has already hosted a landmark WWE event — the debut of Monday Night Raw on Netflix in January.

The news follows WrestleMania 41, which has become the most successful and highest-grossing event in WWE history. The two-night spectacle, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, drew 124,693 fans and generated the largest gate in WWE history. Viewership also soared, with WrestleMania 41 becoming the most-watched edition of the event, up 114% over the record set by WrestleMania XL in 2024.