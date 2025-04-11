John Legend Returns to Ravinia for Two Unforgettable Evenings

John Legend (photo courtesy ScoreBig)

John Legend, the renowned R&B and soul singer-songwriter, is set to enchant Highland Park, Illinois, with back-to-back performances at Ravinia Pavilion on August 23 and August 24, 2025, both starting at 7:30 p.m. Famed for his smooth vocals and heartfelt melodies, Legend has long been captivating audiences around the world with chart-topping hits like “All of Me” and “Ordinary People.” These summer shows offer fans a perfect chance to experience his signature blend of modern R&B, soul and pop on consecutive nights at one of the region’s most picturesque outdoor music venues.

Tickets for both performances are on sale now and can be purchased directly through the Ravinia Pavilion box office. Additionally, tickets to John Legend are available at ScoreBig, a trusted marketplace known for offering seats to major concerts and events without hidden fees. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on John Legend tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Legend’s return to Highland Park continues his longstanding tradition of summer appearances, bringing a romantic and uplifting vibe to the Ravinia Pavilion stage. With 12 Grammy Awards to his name, the EGOT winner promises a moving musical journey through his expansive catalog, woven together by his captivating stage presence and soulful instrumentals. Whether you have followed him since his early days working alongside Kanye West or recently discovered his hits through streaming platforms, these consecutive concerts provide a rare opportunity to see Legend perform in a setting known for its vibrant outdoor ambiance.

Shop for tickets to John Legend at Ravinia Pavilion in Highland Park now – and grab 10% off using code TICKETNEWS10