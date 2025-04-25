Kublai Khan TX Returns to The Bomb Factory

Heavy music fans will converge on The Bomb Factory in Dallas, Texas, on October 12, 2025, at 7 p.m., when Kublai Khan TX brings their punishing brand of Hard Rock/Metal back to the stage. Located in the heart of Deep Ellum, The Bomb Factory is celebrated for its impressive acoustics and spacious floor—ideal for the unstoppable energy of a Kublai Khan TX concert.

With roots firmly planted in the Lone Star State, Kublai Khan TX has garnered a fervent fan base by staying true to their hardcore metal approach. Their lyrics probe the struggles of everyday life, and the band’s relentless instrumentals provide a powerful backdrop for a cathartic live experience. There’s no better place to catch them than in their home region, where the crowd’s energy is bound to be through the roof.

Score your tickets at The Bomb Factory box office or opt for a hassle-free purchase via ScoreBig, which offers transparency and zero hidden fees. Kublai Khan TX’s dedicated following in Dallas guarantees strong demand for this show, so locking in your tickets early is a smart move.

If you’ve been searching for an authentic night of headbanging, moshing and hardcore unity, this performance is for you. Kublai Khan TX continues to prove that Texas metal can hold its own on the national stage, and every show they play is a testament to their dedication and grit. Don’t let this opportunity slip by—join the ranks of fans ready to unleash their collective energy in Deep Ellum’s legendary venue.

Kublai Khan TX tickets at The Bomb Factory on October 12, 2025

