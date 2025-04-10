Little Big Town summer 2025 tour

Get ready, Arkansas—Little Big Town, Carly Pearce & Carter Faith are slated to take over Walmart AMP in Rogers on July 24 at 7 p.m. Known for its state-of-the-art acoustics and comfortable seating, Walmart AMP is a go-to venue for summer shows in the region, making it the perfect backdrop for these three country acts as they share the stage.

Little Big Town’s blend of harmonious vocals, catchy melodies, and down-to-earth songwriting has endeared them to fans of all ages. Carly Pearce, whose genuine storytelling and powerhouse vocals have earned her critical acclaim, adds a fresh dynamic to the bill. Rising star Carter Faith will round out the evening, showcasing why she’s quickly becoming one of the genre’s most talked-about newcomers.

Tickets are on sale, either through the Walmart AMP box office, or via Little Big Town on ScoreBig—no hidden fees and a straightforward purchase.

Whether you’re drawn by timeless hits like “Boondocks” or eager to catch the newest singles from these talented supporting artists, this show offers a well-rounded showcase of today’s country music. Arrive early to enjoy the scenic surroundings and local dining options in Rogers before settling in under the evening sky. By the time the final encore rings out, you’ll be reminded why the shared camaraderie of country music makes for a memorable night.

Shop for tickets to Little Big Town, Carly Pearce & Carter Faith at Walmart AMP in Rogers now