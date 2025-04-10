Little Big Town, Wynonna Judd & Shelby Lynne Head to Syracuse

Little Big Town summer 2025 tour

Little Big Town bring their powerhouse harmonies to the Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse, New York, on August 1, 2025, at 7 p.m. The evening promises to be unforgettable, as Wynonna Judd and Shelby Lynne are also set to perform. Fans can anticipate an array of beloved hits, from Little Big Town’s chart-toppers such as “Boondocks” and “Better Man” to Wynonna’s classic country sound and Shelby Lynne’s distinctive vocal flair.

Tickets for this high-energy event are available now through the venue box office.

As longtime country music favorites, Little Big Town never fail to delight crowds with their finely tuned vocals and stirring performances. Adding Wynonna Judd’s legendary stage presence and Shelby Lynne’s soulful artistry means fans are in for a well-rounded musical journey from start to finish. Whether you’re a country music devotee or simply seeking a memorable summertime concert experience in Syracuse, this show is one you won’t want to miss.

