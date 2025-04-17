Los Lonely Boys to Play Silver Creek Event Center

Los Lonely Boys (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Fans of Texan rock are in for a treat when Los Lonely Boys perform at the Silver Creek Event Center at Four Winds in New Buffalo on November 8, 2025. Known for their signature ‘Texican rock â€˜n’ roll’ style, which seamlessly blends rock, blues, soul, and Tejano influences, the trio has earned a dedicated following with hits like ‘Heaven.’ Their harmonies and guitar-driven jams promise an electrifying show.

Tickets are now on sale at the Silver Creek Event Center box office. Whether you're a devoted fan of Los Lonely Boys or simply looking for a memorable live experience, this event is not to be missed.

New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center provides an intimate yet lively setting, perfect for connecting with every note the band plays. Arrive early to check out the casino and nearby dining options, making the most of your evening. From toe-tapping rock tunes to soulful ballads, the setlist will leave you with a deeper appreciation for this family band’s remarkable talent and infectious energy.

