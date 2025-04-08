Luke Bryan Expands ‘Farm Tour’ with Fall Dates

Luke Bryan has unveiled new fall dates for his “Farm Tour,” with shows scheduled across three Midwest locations from September 18 to 20.

The tour is set to kick off with previously announced dates on May 15 in Atwater, California at The Castle Airport. From there, Bryan will make stops in Clovis California on May 15 before his last Farm Tour stop on May 17 in Shafter, California at Sillect Farms.

| RELATED: Luke Bryan to Bring ‘Farm Tour’ to California |

The newly announced stops include Brooklyn, Wisconsin, Prairie Grove, Illinois, and Lansing, Michigan. Tickets for these shows will be available to the general public beginning Thursday, April 11, at 8:00 a.m. CT.

Following his “Farm Tour” dates, the country singer is also gearing up for his “Country Song Came On” tour. The tour is slated to kick off on May 29 in Bethel, NY, at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts. From there, the country singer is scheduled to make stops in cities such as Syracuse, Raleigh, Savannah, Dallas, Toronto, Charleston, Cincinnati, and Hartford before wrapping up on August 30 in Buffalo at Darien Lake Amphitheater.

In addition to the tour dates, Bryan is also scheduled to perform at a number of festivals. The “Country Girl” singer is set to take the stage at CMA Music Fest as well as Country Jam Colorado and Ocean City’s Country Calling among others.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Bryan’s official website.

A complete list of Luke Bryan tour dates can be found below:

May 15 – Atwater, California – The Castle Airport

May 16 – Clovis, California – The Ponds at Harlan Ranch

May 17 – Shafter, California – Sillect Farms

September 18 – Brooklyn, Wisconsin – Klondike Farms

September 19 – Prairie Grove, Illinois – Berning Family Farms

September 20 – Lansing, Michigan – Kubiak Farm

May 29 – Bethel, New York – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

May 30 – Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center

May 31 – Wantagh, New York – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

June 5 – Syracuse, New York – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

June 6 – Camden, New Jersey – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

June 7 – Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 12 – Savannah, Georgia – Enmarket Arena

June 13 – Orlando, Florida – Kia Center

June 19 – Rogers, Arkansas – Walmart AMP

June 20 – Dallas, Texas – Dos Equis Pavilion

June 21 – Lafayette, Louisiana – CAJUNDOME

June 26 – Bonner Springs, Kansas – Country Stampede *

June 27 – North Platte, Nebraska – NEBRASKAland Days *

June 28 – Grand Junction, Colorado – Country Jam *

July 10 – Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

July 11 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center

July 12 – Hershey, Pennsylvania – Hersheypark Stadium

July 17 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

July 18 – Charleston, South Carolina – Credit One Stadium

July 19 – Birmingham, Alabama – Coca-Cola Amphitheater

July 31 – St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 1 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center

August 2 – Burgettstown, Pennsylvania – The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 7 – Columbia, Maryland – Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 8 – Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center

August 9 – Hartford, Connecticut – Xfinity Theatre

August 14 – Charleston, West Virginia – Charleston Coliseum

August 16 – Virginia Beach, Virginia – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 23 – Dieppe, New Brunswick – YQM Country Fest *

August 24 – Bangor, Maine – Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 28 – Noblesville, Indiana – Ruoff Music Center

August 30 – Buffalo, New York – Darien Lake Amphitheater

*Festival dates