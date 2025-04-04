Mötley Crüe Withdraws from Boardwalk Rock Festival Amid Health Issues

Mötley Crüe | Photo by Bjornsphoto via Wikimedia Commons

Ocean City’s Boardwalk Rock Festival will be missing one of its major headliners this year. Mötley Crüe announced that they will not perform at the two-day event due to frontman Vince Neil’s ongoing recovery from a recent medical procedure.

“Mötley Crüe will be unable to perform at Boardwalk Rock in Ocean City, Md., on May 17 as Vince Neil is recuperating after a required medical procedure advised by the doctors. Vince’s health comes first, and we fully support him in prioritizing his recovery. Please join us in wishing him well,” the band shared.

“We sincerely apologize to everyone who was looking forward to the show and appreciate your understanding.”

The legendary rock group was originally set to co-headline the opening night on May 17 alongside Def Leppard, kicking off a weekend of rock that would conclude with Nickelback and Shinedown the following evening. However, festival organizers announced Seattle grunge icons Alice in Chains will now take over the May 17 slot.

“Our friends Alice in Chains are confirmed to take our place on May 17 and we are immensely grateful to them for stepping up and bringing their awesome show to Boardwalk Rock,” the statement continued.

“Thank you to all the Crüeheads for your continued support. We can’t wait for Vince to fully recuperate and to be back on stage again soon.”

The cancellation arrives amid a broader pause in the band’s touring schedule. In early March, Mötley Crüe postponed their Las Vegas residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, originally set to run from March 28 through April 19. The Vegas shows have now been rescheduled for September and early October, with Neil’s health once again cited as the primary reason for the

Mötley Crüe’s statement can be found below: