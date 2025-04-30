Papa Roach rocks Calgary Nov. 28

Papa Roach (Photo via ScoreBig)

Papa Roach are bringing their undeniable energy to Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, on November 28, 2025, at 7 p.m. Joining forces with The Used and Sleep Theory, this powerhouse lineup promises a night of rock that fans will be talking about long after the final encore. Renowned for their explosive live shows and genre-blending sound, Papa Roach first rose to fame with their chart-topping album “Infest,” which introduced the world to hits like “Last Resort.” Over the years, they’ve continued to push boundaries, incorporating elements of rap, alternative, and classic rock to create a distinctive, hard-hitting style.

Tickets are available now at the Scotiabank Saddledome box office or online through ScoreBig, a trusted source that provides access to top events without hidden fees. If you’re a longtime devotee of Jacoby Shaddix’s raw vocals and the band’s heavy riffs—or just someone craving a thrilling night out—you’ll want to secure your seats sooner rather than later. With The Used delivering a post-hardcore jolt and Sleep Theory adding modern rock freshness, this concert is poised to deliver a lineup that appeals to every corner of the rock spectrum.

Papa Roach’s discography features fan-favorite hits like “Scars” and “Between Angels and Insects,” each track showcasing the band’s knack for combining melodic hooks with a fierce edge. Their evolution over decades in the industry is testament to their passion and creativity, ensuring every live performance offers something new. Pair that with The Used’s emotional intensity and Sleep Theory’s up-and-coming energy, and you have a concert event that promises unforgettable moments in Calgary. Don’t miss your chance to witness these acts tear up the stage in a single, electrifying evening.

