Rapper Jul Sets Attendance Record at Stade de France

The Stade de France set a new concert attendance record on Saturday, April 26, as Marseille-born rapper Jul performed to a crowd of 97,816 fans. The figure surpasses the previous record of 97,036, established by French rock band Indochine in 2022.

The concert marked Jul’s first appearance at the national stadium and his only scheduled date in the French capital this year. Demand for tickets was high, with all seats selling out within minutes of going on sale. In response to overwhelming interest, organizers offered a live-stream of the show priced at €10, which drew an additional audience of approximately 25,000 viewers.

The record breaking concert places Jul among a small group of artists to headline the Stade de France, joining names such as Indochine, Beyoncé, and U2.

The Stade de France has a seating capacity of 80,698 for sporting events, though concert configurations allow for additional attendees on the pitch area. Saturday’s turnout stands as the highest recorded for a concert at the venue since its opening in 1998.

Following the record-breaking Paris date, Jul is scheduled to perform two sold-out concerts at the Orange Vélodrome in Marseille on May 23 and 24.