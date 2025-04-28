Samia Brings Tour to Phoenix

Samia (Photo: Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On September 16, 2025, at 8 p.m., rising indie-pop star Samia will grace The Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix with her emotive brand of pop-rock. Praised for her unique vocal style and confessional songwriting, Samia has quickly garnered a devoted fan base eager to catch every intimate performance on her tour. Phoenix music lovers can anticipate an electric evening filled with poignant lyrics and infectious hooks.

Renowned for delivering heartfelt live shows, Samia often shares personal anecdotes and insights into her songwriting process, giving fans a deeper connection to the music. This authenticity sets her apart in a crowded pop scene, and her Phoenix audience is in for a memorable set that will likely include both well-known favorites and fresh material.

Tickets for this desert city performance are currently available through The Crescent Ballroom’s box office. For those looking to simplify the process, ScoreBig also offers seats with zero hidden fees, allowing fans to lock in their spots without any last-minute surprises. Don’t miss this opportunity to witness Samia’s evocative performance and immerse yourself in her signature sound.

