Samia Live at The Fonda Theatre

Samia (Photo: Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Los Angeles music enthusiasts are in for a treat when Samia takes the stage at The Fonda Theatre on September 19, 2025, at 8:30 p.m. The singer-songwriter has been steadily climbing the indie-pop ranks with her compelling lyrics and vivid onstage presence, drawing comparisons to some of the genre’s most beloved acts. Fans can expect an evening of honest storytelling, memorable melodies, and dynamic energy under the neon lights of Hollywood.

From tender ballads that tug at heartstrings to energetic anthems that inspire crowd singalongs, Samia’s set promises a full range of emotional engagement. The Fonda Theatre, known for its rich history and impeccable acoustics, provides a fitting backdrop for her atmospheric songs. With each show, Samia continues to solidify her status as a must-see act in the current music landscape.

Tickets for this L.A. performance are on sale now through The Fonda Theatre’s box office, ensuring fans have a direct avenue to secure their seats. Alternatively, you can turn to ScoreBig, which offers the bonus of no hidden fees for a seamless purchase. If you’re looking for an unforgettable night of live music, this show is not to be missed.

Shop for Samia tickets at The Fonda Theatre on September 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Samia tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.