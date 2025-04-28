Samia Returns to Portland

Samia (Photo: Justin Higuchi from Los Angeles, CA, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Portland’s Wonder Ballroom will welcome indie-pop breakout Samia on September 22, 2025, at 8 p.m. With her evocative songwriting and candid approach to storytelling, Samia has become a favorite among those craving meaningful pop-rock music. Portland’s vibrant music community is the perfect place for fans to immerse themselves in her soulful anthems and earnest ballads.

Having recently played festivals and headlining gigs across the country, Samia continues to build momentum by captivating audiences with her down-to-earth performance style. Wonder Ballroom, known for its intimate and lively shows, will set the stage for a night of unforgettable music, complete with the artist’s signature mix of vulnerable lyrics and energetic melodies.

Tickets for the Portland date are available via the Wonder Ballroom box office, giving fans a straightforward way to claim their spot. For a ticketing experience free of surprise fees, ScoreBig also offers seats for this must-see show. Don’t miss out on the chance to watch Samia charm the crowd and solidify her place as an indie-pop standout.

