Santa Fe Klan & Shoreline Mafia at Fiddlers Green

Santa Fe Klan (photo via Live Nation)

Rap and hip-hop fans near Englewood, Colorado, have something special to look forward to on July 11 at 8 p.m., when Santa Fe Klan teams up with Shoreline Mafia at Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre. The outdoor venue is celebrated for its scenic surroundings and top-notch acoustics, providing the perfect backdrop for a night of heavy beats and lyrical prowess. Santa Fe Klan, with his uniquely blended style of Mexican hip-hop, will share the stage with Shoreline Mafia’s West Coast-infused sound for a collaboration that promises unforgettable moments.

Tickets for this one-of-a-kind event are on sale now, available directly from the Fiddlers Green Amphitheatre box office or at ScoreBig, a no-fee platform for grabbing sought-after seats. Demand is sure to be high with two notable acts on the same bill, so fans shouldn’t wait to secure their spot in the crowd. Englewood regularly hosts big-name tours in the summer, and this show stands out as a highlight for anyone who appreciates the evolving world of rap music.

Santa Fe Klan’s gritty, heartfelt lyrics and smooth delivery are gaining him widespread acclaim. Collaborating with Shoreline Mafia, known for their slick production and melodic hooks, creates a fusion that will keep heads nodding and hands in the air. Each act has its own devoted following, and the energy of both fan bases combined is sure to spark an electric atmosphere at Fiddlers Green.

Come ready to immerse yourself in a night that bridges cultural and regional rap influences—from Santa Fe Klan’s roots in Guanajuato to Shoreline Mafia’s L.A. swagger. The synergy on stage is destined to be a crowd-pleaser, ensuring each performance raises the bar for live hip-hop shows this summer. Grab your tickets, gather your friends, and get set for a memorable night under the Colorado sky.

