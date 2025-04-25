Sasha Colby in Minneapolis, October 9

Photo: DVSROSS, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Comedy fans in the Twin Cities have a treat in store as Sasha Colby prepares to hit the stage at The Fillmore – Minneapolis on October 9. Known for blending clever observations with spirited storytelling, Colby’s comedic style resonates with audiences eager for relatable yet incisive humor. The Fillmore’s modern facilities and diverse lineup of shows make it a hotspot for top-tier entertainment, and Colby’s appearance is poised to be a highlight of the season.

Get your tickets at The Fillmore – Minneapolis box office or through ScoreBig, which offers easy online purchasing without hidden fees. ScoreBig’s platform makes it simple to compare pricing and seating options, ensuring you’ll find the right fit for your budget and event preferences. Whether you’re a comedy connoisseur or just searching for a memorable night out, Colby’s set promises loads of laughs and engaging storytelling.

Colby’s national tour has garnered glowing reviews, with attendees praising her authentic approach and topical humor. In Minneapolis, a city well-known for its thriving arts scene, her routine is likely to feel right at home. Expect a show filled with unexpected twists, candid insights, and a comedic spark that will have you talking about it long after it ends.

