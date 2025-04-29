Shaboozey Lights Up Houston

Shaboozey (Photo: Brian mansfield, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

On Oct. 5, 2025, hip-hop’s rising star [Shaboozey] will headline a can’t-miss show at 713 Music Hall in Houston. Starting at 8 p.m., the performance is sure to be filled with Shaboozey’s signature beats and energized delivery, giving fans a glimpse of his fresh take on the rap scene. Over the past few years, he has quickly climbed the ranks in hip-hop, earning praise for both his studio recordings and electric live shows. Tickets are currently available through 713 Music Hall’s official box office, ensuring fans get direct access to seats. Additionally, ScoreBig is an excellent option for those looking for a no-fee ticket alternative, offering deals for this show and a variety of other major events. Houston stands as a music hub, particularly for fans of rap and hip-hop. The city has been a breeding ground for some of the genre’s top names and boasts a dedicated community of concertgoers. 713 Music Hall, a relatively new but already iconic venue, offers top-notch acoustics and a lively atmosphere that pairs perfectly with Shaboozey’s energetic style. Expect a high-voltage evening as Shaboozey delivers his biggest hits and possibly debuts some fresh tracks. Whether you’ve followed his career from day one or you’re curious about catching a new sound in person, this show promises to highlight the raw talent and passion that define Shaboozey. Mark your calendar and get your tickets before they’re gone.

Shop for Shaboozey tickets at 713 Music Hall on October 5, 2025

*Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Shaboozey tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.*