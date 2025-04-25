‘Spamalot’ Revival Sets Out on Nationwide Tour This December

The 2023 Broadway revival of the hit musical comedy “Spamalot” has announced a North American tour. The production, based on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, is set to visit more than 30 cities during its first year.

The tour is set to kick off in December, with its first stop at Playhouse Square in Cleveland. Additional stops confirmed include Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, San Francisco, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Dallas, and New Orleans, with more destinations to be revealed in the coming months.

The musical first made its way to Broadway in 2005, claiming the Tony Award for Best Musical that year. The stage production features a book by Eric Idle, with music and lyrics by Idle and John Du Prez.

In a statement, Idle shared, “I am thrilled that Spamalot will start its North American journey in Cleveland, where I was once thrown out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for suggesting that The Rutles should be inducted.”

“We look forward to jumpstarting the holiday season with spectacle, joy and, of course, laughs…and continuing the hilarity in every city throughout the country,” Idle continued.

This latest revival, which returned to Broadway last year, sees director and choreographer Josh Rhodes reprising his role to helm the tour. The touring production’s creative team also includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate dePoo III, costumes by Jen Caprio, lighting by Cory Pattak, and sound design by Kai Harada and Haley Parcher. Tom Watson will handle wig design, with music supervision by John Bell.

Casting, overseen by Geoff Josselson, is slated to be announced this fall. Theatergoers can stay up-to-date with the latest information and details by visiting SpamalotTheMusical.com.