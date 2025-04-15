Stevie Nicks Plots New Solo 2025 Tour Dates

Stevie Nicks is gearing up for a fresh round of headlining shows, with solo tour dates set to span from late summer into fall 2025.

The solo tour kicks-off on August 12 at the TD Garden in Boston. From there, Nicks is set to make stops in cities such as Toronto, Cincinnati, Columbia, Tampa, Phoenix and Las Vegas before wrapping-up on October 15 in Oklahoma City at Paycom Center.

Notably, the newly announced stretch of concerts will follow Nicks’ co-headlining stadium appearances with Billy Joel. The duo is scheduled to perform at MetLife Stadium on August 8, as well as Levi’s Stadium on October 4, Caesars Superdome on October 18 and For Field on November 15.

Tickets for the 2025 solo tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Stevie Nicks’ official website. A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

8/12 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

8/15 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

8/19 – Xcel Energy Center – Saint Paul, MN

8/23 – Heritage Bank Center – Cincinnati, OH

8/27 – Colonial Life Arena – Columbia, SC

8/30 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, FL

10/07 – PHX Arena – Phoenix, AZ

10/11 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

10/15 – Paycom Center – Oklahoma City, OK

8/08 – MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ

10/04 – Levi’s Stadium – Santa Clara, CA

10/18 – Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, LA

11/15 – Ford Field – Detroit, MI