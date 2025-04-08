Three Days Grace, Breaking Benjamin Announce Joint Tour

The rock powerhouses of Three Days Grace and Breaking Benjamin have announced a joint tour, kicking-off this fall across North America.

The 21-date trek will begin at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena in Ridgedale, Missouri on August 29. From there, they’ll appear in Austin, Des Moines, Clarkston, Seattle, and Fresno, appearing at venues like Salt Lake City’s Utah First Credit Union Amp, the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Albuquerque’s Isleta Amp, and the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines before wrapping-up at the Choctaw Grand Theater in Durant, Oklahoma on October 12.

Return to Dust will provide direct support throughout the run.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Wednesday, April 9 via Three Days Grace’s official website and Breaking Benjamin’s official website. A general on sale is set to begin on Friday, April 11 at 10 a.m. Fans can also score resale tickets without service fees via Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership).

Three Days Grace will be touring this year with their original frontman Adam Gontier — his first time performing with the band in 10 years. Instead of replacing current vocalist Matt Walst, Gontier will share vocal duties. Back in 2013, Gontier left the group and formed the band Saint Asonia with Staind guitarist Mike Mushok. During his time with Three Days Grace, the group released rock staples like “I Hate Everything About You” and “Animal I Have Become.” He will join longtime members Barry Stock, Brad Walst, and Neil Sanderson.

The group also revealed they’re working on a new album, due this June, and released the single “Mayday.”

Breaking Benjamin is also set to release a new album this year; last year, the group dropped the single “Awaken.” The band behind hits “The Diary of Jane” and “Breath” from 2006’s Phobia have continued to release bangers over the years, including Dear Agony‘s “I Will Not Bow” in 2009, Dark Before Dawn‘s “Angels Fall” in 2015, and “Blood” from 2018’s Ember. They last released Aurora in 2020.

Find the pair’s full list of co-headlining dates below:

Three Days Grace & Breaking Benjamin | Co-Headlining Tour 2025

Aug 29, 2025 – Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

Sep 1, 2025 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Sep 3, 2025 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sep 6, 2025 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sep 8, 2025 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amp

Sep 10, 2025 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Sep 11, 2025 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sep 13, 2025 – Scranton, PA @ Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Sep 14, 2025 – Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Sep 17, 2025 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amp

Sep 20, 2025 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep 23, 2025 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Sep 25, 2025 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amp

Sep 27, 2025 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amp

Sep 30, 2025 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct 1, 2025 – Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amp

Oct 3, 2025 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

Oct 6, 2025 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

Oct 8, 2025 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

Oct 10, 2025 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amp

Oct 12, 2025 – Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater