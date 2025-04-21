Tickets for 2025 College World Series in Omaha on Sale

The College World Series returns to Omaha this summer Photo: Porsche997SBS, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons)

College baseball’s brightest stars will once again converge on the Heartland as the NCAA Baseball College World Series returns to Charles Schwab Field Omaha from Friday, June 13 through Wednesday, June 18, 2025. Twelve games over six days will decide which two Division I contenders advance to the best‑of‑three finals, keeping Omaha’s long‑standing CWS tradition alive for its 75th anniversary summer.

Tickets for every matchup are on sale now. Fans can purchase seats directly from the venue box office, but those looking to dodge hidden fees can score theirs at ScoreBig, where transparent pricing and instant delivery make the buying process a breeze.

Located in downtown Omaha’s North Downtown district, Charles Schwab Field (formerly TD Ameritrade Park) offers panoramic views of the city skyline and a lively atmosphere that has helped turn the College World Series into one of college sports’ marquee spectacles. Eight teams will battle through double‑elimination brackets, bringing the intensity—and trademark fan traditions like team tailgates and the signature outfield “Road to Omaha” statue photo‑op—back to the Cornhusker State.

Whether you’re backing a perennial powerhouse or just soaking up the electric postseason vibe, these early‑summer showdowns promise walk‑off dramatics, future big‑league talent and memories that last a lifetime.

Shop for College World Series tickets at Charles Schwab Field Omaha:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on 2025 NCAA Baseball College World Series tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.