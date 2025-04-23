We Came As Romans Live at Palladium Times Square

We Came as Romans (Photo: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

New York City’s music enthusiasts have cause for excitement as We Came As Romans make their way to Palladium Times Square on July 24, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Famed for balancing melodic grace with heavy-hitting aggression, the band has been a staple in the metalcore scene since its inception. Whether you’ve seen them before or this is your first exposure to their sound, prepare for an explosive performance that captures the raw essence of modern rock.

Palladium Times Square, located in the bustling heart of Manhattan, promises a lively atmosphere for attendees seeking an unforgettable night of music. The venue features cutting-edge production capabilities, ensuring every breakdown resonates and every chorus rings out clearly. In the Big Apple, artists often bring their A-game, and We Came As Romans will be no exception. Expect a setlist filled with both beloved classics and new songs that keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Tickets for this event are on sale now, available from the Palladium Times Square box office or through ScoreBig, providing a reliable avenue to purchase tickets sans hidden fees. If you’re hungry for an intense, high-energy concert experience, don’t hesitate to secure your spot. In a city renowned for its musical diversity, We Came As Romans add another layer to New York’s legendary live music tapestry. Make sure you’re part of the action when the band unleashes its 2025 tour on Times Square.

Shop for We Came As Romans tickets at Palladium Times Square on July 24

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on We Came as Romans tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.