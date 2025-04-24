We Came As Romans Take Over Sacramento

We Came as Romans (Photo: Drew de F Fawkes, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

California fans, get ready—We Came As Romans will perform at Channel 24 in Sacramento on August 10, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. Over the years, the band has gone from playing smaller clubs to commanding massive stages, but their passion for connecting with the crowd remains as intense as ever. Fresh off recent projects, We Came As Romans are once again hitting the road, intent on bringing fans a night of charged guitars, urgent vocals, and resonant lyrics.

Sacramento’s Channel 24 is situated in a city that’s no stranger to epic rock and alternative shows. Expect a fiery performance complete with singalong choruses and unstoppable energy in the mosh pit. Known for their ability to mix heartfelt melodies with crushing breakdowns, We Came As Romans will likely offer a setlist highlighting both time-tested crowd favorites and new, exciting material. Their dedication to putting on a dynamic show keeps fans returning year after year.

Tickets for this event are on sale now. Score yours through Channel 24’s box office or opt for ScoreBig, where ticket buyers can enjoy competitive prices without hidden fees. This is your chance to witness one of the genre’s most talked-about acts in a setting that guarantees high-impact sound and an unforgettable atmosphere. Whether you’re a lifelong devotee or simply intrigued by the group’s reputation, the Sacramento stop of their 2025 tour is certain to deliver on intensity and emotion.

