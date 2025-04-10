West End Revival of ‘All My Sons’ to Feature Bryan Cranston, Marianne Jean-Baptiste

A new staging of Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons” is heading to London’s West End this fall, helmed by director Ivo van Hove.

The revival, set to begin performances on November 14 at Wyndham’s Theatre, and is set to run through February 7.

Leading the production is two-time Tony Award winner Bryan Cranston, who will take on the role of Joe Keller. Cranston reunites with van Hove for the first time since their collaboration on “Network,” which had runs on Broadway and the West End.

Joining Cranston on stage are Marianne Jean-Baptiste as Kate Keller and Paapa Essiedu as Chris Keller.

In a statement, van Hove expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming production.

“I am thrilled to return to the West End to direct All My Sons and to reunite with the great Bryan Cranston,” van Hove shared. “It is also a privilege to collaborate with the brilliant Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Paapa Essiedu, whose work I have long admired. We all share a deep reverence for Arthur Miller’s powerful storytelling, and bringing this profound play to life with such an extraordinary cast is truly a dream come true.”

“All My Sons” marked Arthur Miller’s Broadway breakthrough in 1947, earning the Tony Award for Best Author and launching his career. The narrative centers on a Midwest family grappling with the loss of a son in World War II and a buried secret that threatens to unravel their future.

Over the decades, the play has seen multiple revivals across Broadway and the West End, most recently in London in 2019.