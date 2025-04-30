Whiskey Myers Live in Brandon Sept. 20

Mississippi fans are in for a treat as Whiskey Myers rolls into Brandon Amphitheater on September 20, 2025. Blending soulful country with the grit of Southern rock, Whiskey Myers has carved out a place among the genre’s most exciting live acts. Their concerts are a celebration of heartfelt storytelling, powerful vocal performances and driving guitar work, making each show a must-see for fans of authentic American music.

Brandon Amphitheater is an ideal setting for the group’s lively set—an outdoor venue that lets the music resonate under the Southern sky. Whiskey Myers’ chart-topping songs such as “Virginia” and “Gasoline” are sure to rally the crowd, while their newest tracks continue to expand their musical horizons. Whether you’re a longtime listener or simply looking for a memorable night out, this performance promises to deliver top-notch entertainment.

Tickets for the Brandon show are on sale now at the Amphitheater’s box office, with a limited number of seats expected to go fast. If you’re looking to skip extra fees and still land great seats, ScoreBig has you covered with no hidden costs at checkout. Don’t miss your chance to hear the band that’s been igniting stages across the country.

Shop for Whiskey Myers tickets at Brandon Amphitheater on September 20, 2025

