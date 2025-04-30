Whiskey Myers Live in Chattanooga Oct. 9

On October 9, 2025, Whiskey Myers will electrify Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Renowned for their fiery live sets that blend country storytelling with the raw power of rock ’n’ roll, Whiskey Myers has been winning over audiences across the nation. Their Chattanooga stop promises a night brimming with soulful ballads, high-energy riffs and the band’s trademark Southern charm.

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium, a storied venue in the heart of Chattanooga, is ideally suited for the band’s robust sound and heartfelt lyrics. Fans can anticipate performances of crowd favorites like “Stone” and “Bury My Bones,” along with tracks from their most recent releases that continue to redefine modern country rock. With passionate vocals and booming percussion, Whiskey Myers never fails to engage the crowd from the first chord to the last encore.

Tickets for this event are on sale now through the venue’s box office, and they’re expected to move quickly given the band’s growing popularity. If you’re seeking a convenient alternative, ScoreBig offers ticket options with no hidden fees, letting you secure great seats at a fair price. Don’t miss out on what’s sure to be one of the most talked-about shows in Chattanooga this fall.

