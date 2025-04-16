Wilco Announces ‘An Evening With’ Tour Dates

Wilco has announced an expansive run of August tour dates under the banner “An Evening With Wilco,” bringing their beloved blend of alt-rock and Americana to theaters and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada. The tour kicks off August 5 in Philadelphia and runs through the end of the month with a final show in Edmonton, Alberta.

The upcoming string of dates will see the band hit major markets like Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and Vancouver, with stops at iconic venues including The Met, Mission Ballroom, and the Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre. Wilco will also perform in picturesque mountain towns such as Jackson Hole and Vail Village, delivering their signature sound to fans in scenic outdoor settings.

Spend an August evening with Wilco in the following cities! Details at https://t.co/ZkNTzH9rQH Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Cleveland

Chicago

Chesterfield

Springfield

Kansas City

Denver

Vail Village

Jackson Hole

Ogden

Bonner

Seattle

Vancouver

Calgary

Edmonton ✒️: @ZocaStudio pic.twitter.com/OGmW043hkb — WILCO (@Wilco) April 15, 2025

Tickets for “An Evening With Wilco” will first be available via an exclusive artist presale starting Wednesday, April 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access the presale by using the code MOREWILCO. General on-sale begins Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. For complete ticketing details, visit Wilco’s official website.

Tickets are also available through ticket resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees found on many other platforms. Wilco Tickets

Wilco has long been heralded as one of the most inventive and enduring acts in indie rock. With over a dozen studio albums, including the landmark “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot,” and a reputation for captivating live performances, the band continues to evolve while staying true to their roots. Their latest tour promises intimate evenings filled with deep cuts, fan favorites, and the timeless songwriting of frontman Jeff Tweedy.

Wilco “An Evening With Wilco” Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop 08/05 The Met – Philadelphia, PA Tickets 08/06 Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets 08/07 Cain Park Evans Amphitheater – Cleveland Heights, OH Tickets 08/10 The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds) – Chicago, IL Tickets 08/12 The Factory – Chesterfield, MO Tickets 08/13 Gillioz Theatre – Springfield, MO Tickets 08/14 The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO Tickets 08/16 Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO Tickets 08/17 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater – Vail Village, CO Tickets 08/19 Snow King Mountain – Jackson Hole, WY Tickets 08/20 Ogden Amphitheater – Ogden, UT Tickets 08/22 KettleHouse Amphitheater – Bonner, MT Tickets 08/24 Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre – Seattle, WA Tickets 08/25 Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre – Seattle, WA Tickets 08/27 Pacific Coliseum, Chevrolet Stage – Vancouver, BC Tickets 08/29 Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB Tickets 08/30 Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Edmonton, AB Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.