Wilco Announces ‘An Evening With’ Tour Dates

ConcertsOlivia Perreault24 seconds ago

Wilco has announced an expansive run of August tour dates under the banner “An Evening With Wilco,” bringing their beloved blend of alt-rock and Americana to theaters and amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada. The tour kicks off August 5 in Philadelphia and runs through the end of the month with a final show in Edmonton, Alberta.

The upcoming string of dates will see the band hit major markets like Chicago, Denver, Seattle, and Vancouver, with stops at iconic venues including The Met, Mission Ballroom, and the Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre. Wilco will also perform in picturesque mountain towns such as Jackson Hole and Vail Village, delivering their signature sound to fans in scenic outdoor settings.

Tickets for “An Evening With Wilco” will first be available via an exclusive artist presale starting Wednesday, April 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can access the presale by using the code MOREWILCO. General on-sale begins Friday, April 18 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. For complete ticketing details, visit Wilco’s official website.

Wilco has long been heralded as one of the most inventive and enduring acts in indie rock. With over a dozen studio albums, including the landmark “Yankee Hotel Foxtrot,” and a reputation for captivating live performances, the band continues to evolve while staying true to their roots. Their latest tour promises intimate evenings filled with deep cuts, fan favorites, and the timeless songwriting of frontman Jeff Tweedy.

Wilco “An Evening With Wilco” Tour Dates

Date Venue and City Shop
08/05 The Met – Philadelphia, PA Tickets
08/06 Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets
08/07 Cain Park Evans Amphitheater – Cleveland Heights, OH Tickets
08/10 The Salt Shed (Fairgrounds) – Chicago, IL Tickets
08/12 The Factory – Chesterfield, MO Tickets
08/13 Gillioz Theatre – Springfield, MO Tickets
08/14 The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO Tickets
08/16 Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO Tickets
08/17 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater – Vail Village, CO Tickets
08/19 Snow King Mountain – Jackson Hole, WY Tickets
08/20 Ogden Amphitheater – Ogden, UT Tickets
08/22 KettleHouse Amphitheater – Bonner, MT Tickets
08/24 Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre – Seattle, WA Tickets
08/25 Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheatre – Seattle, WA Tickets
08/27 Pacific Coliseum, Chevrolet Stage – Vancouver, BC Tickets
08/29 Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Calgary, AB Tickets
08/30 Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – Edmonton, AB Tickets

Concerts

