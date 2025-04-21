WWE, Cricket Announce Multi-Year Partnership

WWE and Cricket Wireless have announced a multi-year renewal of their long-running partnership, extending a collaboration that has spanned nearly a decade. Under the new agreement, Cricket will remain the Official Wireless Partner of WWE, continuing its presence across key WWE programming and live events.

The agreement will see Cricket Wireless receive high-profile brand exposure during WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, including ring mat branding and a presenting partner designation for the WrestleMania Countdown Show. The brand will also be featured in WWE’s weekly flagship show Monday Night Raw, and serve as a match sponsor and presenting partner for future Premium Live Events.

“Cricket Wireless has long been an outstanding partner and we are excited to continue our work with them as the exclusive Official Wireless Partner of WWE,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Partnerships at TKO, WWE’s parent company. “We look forward to collaborating on new and meaningful integrations within our Premium Live Events, weekly tentpole programming and beyond in the years to come.”

The renewal builds on a relationship that began in 2015, with Cricket Wireless regularly hosting fan experiences and meet-and-greets with WWE Superstars, along with digital and in-event activations.

“We are excited to continue our relationship with WWE. Cricket Wireless represents what fans love about the WWE: power, speed and consistency,” said Shailendra Gujarati, chief marketing officer at Cricket Wireless. “For the past nine years, our collaboration with WWE has delivered value and unforgettable experiences to fans of both brands.”

The renewed deal follows WrestleMania 41, which took place over the weekend in Las Vegas.