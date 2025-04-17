ZZ Top Takes Over Palace Theatre Albany September 24

ZZ Top (photo via ScoreBig)

ZZ Top will light up the Capital Region with their signature southern-fried rock when they appear at Palace Theatre Albany on September 24. Slated for an 8 p.m. start, this concert offers fans in upstate New York an evening filled with decades of rock anthems, like ‘Sleeping Bag’ and ‘My Head’s in Mississippi.’ With a consistent lineup and a well-earned reputation for electrifying performances, ZZ Top continues to be a major draw for music lovers everywhere.

Tickets are currently on sale at the theater’s box office, as well as via ScoreBig, where fans can find seats with no hidden fees tacked on. Whether you’re a longtime follower of the ‘Little Ol’ Band from Texas’ or simply eager for a memorable show, this is your chance to experience one of rock’s enduring acts in a historic venue that amplifies every note.

Palace Theatre Albany has a storied past, dating back to its opening in the 1930s. Over the years, it has hosted everything from film screenings to major touring musicians, and ZZ Top’s arrival will only add to its legacy as a top spot for live entertainment. Don’t miss out on a night that’s sure to satisfy your rock and roll cravings.

