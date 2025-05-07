AEG Presents’ Venues to be Featured in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Relaunch Amid New Partnership

Photo via Tony Hawk Pro Skater

Some buildings in the relaunch of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games may look familiar.

AEG Presents and Activision are teaming up for a unique fusion of music, gaming, and skateboarding culture with the upcoming release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4, officially launching on July 11. The iconic skateboarding video game franchise returns with remade versions of the third and fourth entries, boasting updated gameplay, new skaters, fresh tricks, and the return of beloved parks—plus brand-new ones.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, AEG Presents’ venues and branding will appear in-game. Los Angeles’ El Rey Theatre, owned and operated by AEG, has been digitally recreated for the game’s LA level. Goldenvoice, the Southern California concert promoter behind Coachella, and legendary club The Roxy will also be featured via in-game billboards, blending real-world music culture into the virtual skating landscape.

To mark the occasion, Activision is hosting THPS Fest—a livestream event open to the public—on Thursday, May 8 at the El Rey Theatre. The show will include performances by artists featured on the game’s soundtrack such as Danny Brown, Lupe Fiasco, Adolescents, and Urethane. Hosting duties fall to Selema Masekela and professional skateboarder Nora Vasconcellos, who is also a playable character in the new release.

Skating legends and fan favorites, including Tony Hawk, Geoff Rowley, Kareem Campbell, Chloe Covell, Aurélien Giraud, Leo Baker and more, are expected to appear. Fans can tune in on the official Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Twitch channel, with a livestream beginning at 5:45 p.m. PT and the show kicking off at 6:00 p.m. PT.

“THPS Fest is like a dream come true,” said Tony Hawk. “It includes everything that’s shaped the legacy of THPS: skateboarding, music, and the authentic culture behind both.”

Zach Zimmerman, Vice President of Marketing Partnerships at AEG Presents, emphasized the natural alignment of the partnership: “Music and skateboarding are at the heart of Southern California culture, and we are thrilled to marry these worlds with the integration of beloved AEG Presents and Goldenvoice properties into the game.”

Jason Finn, Senior Manager of Product Management at Activision, called the event “just the beginning,” promising fans “exclusive first looks” and “exciting moments” as the game’s release nears.