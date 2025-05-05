Aly & AJ Denver concert tickets on sale

Colorado fans, mark your calendars: Aly & AJ headline Denver’s beloved Ogden Theatre on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, at 7 p.m. The sibling duo’s stop in the Mile‑High City continues their nationwide trek in support of the lush, guitar‑forward album With Love From, which garnered praise for its Americana‑pop fusion and introspective lyrics.

Tickets can be purchased through the Ogden Theatre box office, but you can also score seats at ScoreBig—where transparent pricing and no hidden fees make planning a night out on Colfax easier than ever.

The Ogden’s vintage décor and crisp acoustics provide the perfect backdrop for Aly & AJ’s genre‑spanning set list, which moves from synth‑bright bops to folk‑tinged ballads. Denver crowds are famously spirited and often coax extended encores; expect surprises such as unreleased tracks or a cover of ’90s alt classic “Bitch,” which the sisters debuted earlier this tour.

With high‑altitude enthusiasm and an ever‑growing catalogue, Aly & AJ’s Denver date is poised to be one of the tour’s standout evenings.

