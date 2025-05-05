Aly & AJ Pompano Beach Amphitheatre tickets on sale

Pop‑rock sister act Aly & AJ will bring their effervescent harmonies to Pompano Beach Amphitheatre on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, at 7 p.m. The coastal South Florida stop comes as part of the duo’s fall trek in support of their latest album, “With Love From,” which channels sun‑kissed West‑Coast pop with a nostalgic edge.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the venue box office or at ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no hidden fees—just the seats you want at a fair price.

Aly (Alyson Michalka) and AJ (Amanda Joy Michalka) first shot to fame with 2000s staples such as “Potential Breakup Song,” earning a dedicated fanbase that has grown alongside their evolving sound. Their 2025 setlist is expected to blend fresh material like “Blue Dress” with beloved hits, so longtime followers and new listeners alike can sing along.

The 3,000‑seat outdoor amphitheater offers open‑air acoustics and easy access to Pompano Beach’s vibrant nightlife, making it an ideal setting for an autumn evening of live music under the stars.

