Aly & AJ Warfield San Francisco tickets on sale

Aly & AJ bring their West‑Coast homecoming to The Warfield in San Francisco on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The famed Market Street theater’s ornate beaux‑arts décor will frame a night of shimmering melodies and sibling banter.

Tickets can be purchased at the venue or through ScoreBig, whose all‑in pricing helps Bay Area fans keep concert budgets in check.

From breakout albums like “Insomniatic” to the recent folk‑rock pivot, Aly & AJ’s catalog spans youthful anthems and reflective gems that resonate across generations. San Francisco audiences can look forward to a setlist steeped in nostalgia and fresh creative energy.

The Warfield’s storied stage has hosted icons ranging from Bob Dylan to Prince, making it a bucket‑list room for performers and fans alike.

