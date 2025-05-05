Aly & AJ bring tour finale to Hard Rock Live Orlando; tickets on sale

Aly & AJ will close out their six‑city southeastern swing with a Sunday, Oct. 26 headliner at Hard Rock Live Orlando. Show time is set for 7 p.m., giving fans the perfect cap to a weekend at Universal Orlando Resort.

Hard Rock Live’s amphitheater‑style layout ensures great views from every seat, while its cutting‑edge sound system will showcase the sisters’ lush vocal layering and tight backing band. The Florida finale often brings surprises—special guests, extended encores, or deep‑cut fan favorites have all surfaced in past tour closers.

Tickets are available at the Hard Rock Live box office, but the easiest way to secure seats without surprise fees is through ScoreBig, where all‑in pricing means what you see is what you pay. Apply the TicketNews promo code at checkout for instant savings.

Arrive early to explore CityWalk’s dining and entertainment options, or plan to hit the parks before sliding over to the venue. With Orlando home to a robust fan base—and a steady influx of tourists—tickets for this final show won’t last long.

