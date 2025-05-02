Amy Grant in Plymouth tickets on sale

Amy Grant (image courtesy ScoreBig)

Amy Grant will bring her beloved catalog of hits and inspirational message to Plymouth Memorial Hall in Plymouth, Massachusetts, on October 2, 2025. Long hailed as the ““Queen of Christian Pop,”” Amy Grant has won multiple Grammy and Dove Awards for her soulful performances and authentic songwriting. Her concerts are known for their blend of uplifting anthems and intimate moments, making each show a unique and heartfelt experience for fans.

Plymouth Memorial Hall, a historic venue in downtown Plymouth, regularly hosts a variety of musical and cultural events. Its inviting atmosphere provides a perfect setting for Grant’s warm and personal performance style. Attendees can expect classic hits like ““El Shaddai”” and ““Lead Me On,”” as well as selections from her more contemporary releases.

Tickets are on sale now through the Plymouth Memorial Hall box office, and they’re also available on ScoreBig, where you can avoid hidden fees and enjoy convenient purchasing options. Whether you’re a longtime listener or just discovering Amy Grant’s musical journey, this concert promises to be both uplifting and memorable.

Secure your tickets early to celebrate an evening of faith, hope, and love, delivered by one of the most enduring voices in Christian and pop music.

