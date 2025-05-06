Ana Gabriel brings tour to Milwaukee: Fiserv Forum tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Latin music powerhouse Ana Gabriel will headline Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Oct. 16, 2025 at 8 p.m., marking her first visit to Wisconsin’s largest indoor venue. The stop lands in the heart of Hispanic Heritage Month, making it a timely celebration for the city’s growing Latino community.

Tickets are on sale through the Fiserv Forum box office and, for fee-free deals, ScoreBig—known for transparent pricing on seats to top concerts and sports.

Over a storied career, Gabriel has amassed multiple Billboard Latin Music Awards, a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars and legions of fans across the Midwest. Her Milwaukee show promises a dynamic set list that swings from rock-tinged anthems to tender rancheras, supported by an eight-piece band and dazzling visuals perfectly suited to Fiserv Forum’s state-of-the-art production capabilities.

Past tours have sold out quickly in neighboring Chicago; Milwaukee fans are urged to act fast, especially for lower-bowl seats that capture both the stage and the sweeping main-floor light show.

