Ticketnews Ads
Ana Gabriel brings tour to Milwaukee: Fiserv Forum tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Ana Gabriel brings tour to Milwaukee: Fiserv Forum tickets on sale

Tickets On SaleMadeline Page7 seconds ago

Latin music powerhouse Ana Gabriel will headline Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Oct. 16, 2025 at 8 p.m., marking her first visit to Wisconsin’s largest indoor venue. The stop lands in the heart of Hispanic Heritage Month, making it a timely celebration for the city’s growing Latino community.

Tickets are on sale through the Fiserv Forum box office and, for fee-free deals, ScoreBig—known for transparent pricing on seats to top concerts and sports.

Over a storied career, Gabriel has amassed multiple Billboard Latin Music Awards, a star on the Las Vegas Walk of Stars and legions of fans across the Midwest. Her Milwaukee show promises a dynamic set list that swings from rock-tinged anthems to tender rancheras, supported by an eight-piece band and dazzling visuals perfectly suited to Fiserv Forum’s state-of-the-art production capabilities.

Past tours have sold out quickly in neighboring Chicago; Milwaukee fans are urged to act fast, especially for lower-bowl seats that capture both the stage and the sweeping main-floor light show.

Shop for Ana Gabriel tickets at Fiserv Forum on October 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ana Gabriel tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.

Tickets On Sale

Other Tickets On Sale News from Ticketnews.com

Benson Boone tickets on sale in Vancouver at Rogers Arena

Madeline Page 1 second ago
Read More
David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Cincinnati at Hard Rock Outdoor Arena

David Lee Roth tickets on sale in Cincinnati at Hard Rock Outdoor Arena

Madeline Page 13 seconds ago
Read More
Benson Boone tickets on sale in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Benson Boone tickets on sale in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena

Madeline Page 20 seconds ago
Read More