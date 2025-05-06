Ana Gabriel in Thousand Palms Sept. 19 tickets on sale

Ana Gabriel (Photo courtesy ScoreBig)

Ana Gabriel sets the desert night alight at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms on Friday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. The newly opened, 11,000-seat venue just outside Palm Springs offers an intimate atmosphere for the chart-topping singer’s potent blend of romantic pop and mariachi-flavored ballads.

Seats are available via the arena box office and at ScoreBig, the fee-free marketplace where savvy concertgoers save on every order.

Gabriel’s 2025 U.S. itinerary follows her sold-out Latin American run, and critics continue to praise her dramatic vocal range and personal connection with audiences. Expect lush visual production, traditional Mexican instrumentation and a multi-generational crowd singing every chorus.

With the Coachella Valley’s sizeable Latin-music fanbase, demand is high. Secure your place under the desert stars today for a night that promises goose-bumps and gritos alike.

Shop for Ana Gabriel tickets at Acrisure Arena on Sept. 19

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Ana Gabriel tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.